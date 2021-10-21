Lucknow: A group of women constables posed for selfies with senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday when she was stopped on the outskirts of Lucknow on her way to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The photographs of the women constables posing with Priyanka went viral on social media soon after. However, it didn’t turn out to be a happy moment for the constables as now they are likely to face action for posing with the political leader.Also Read - Priyanka Detained On Way To Agra To Visit Family Of Man Who Died In Custody, Police Say Section 144 Imposed

Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur has said that the women constables who posed for selfies with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will face action. In the photographs, Priyanka and the young women can be seen smiling. Also Read - Congress to Reserve 40% Tickets for Women in Upcoming UP Assembly Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow

Reacting to the news that there will be action against those young women constables, Priyanka said, “If posing for a photograph with me is a crime, I should be punished, why blame the women constables.” The senior Congress leader also took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “There’s news that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these women policemen. If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished for it, it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policemen.” Also Read - Will Consider, Says Rahul Gandhi On Request Of Senior Leaders To Become Congress President

खबर आ रही है कि इस तस्वीर से योगी जी इतने व्यथित हो गए कि इन महिला पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्यवाही करना चाहते हैं। अगर मेरे साथ तस्वीर लेना गुनाह है तो इसकी सजा भी मुझे मिले, इन कर्मठ और निष्ठावान पुलिसकर्मियों का कैरियर ख़राब करना सरकार को शोभा नहीं देता। pic.twitter.com/6wiGunRFEe — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 20, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi was stopped on her way to Agra for nearly two hours and later allowed to proceed with four persons since Section 144 is in place. She went to Agra to meet the family of Arun Valmiki who allegedly died in police custody and promised them all help in their fight for justice.

Valmiki, a ‘safai karamchari’, who had been arrested in connection with the theft of Rs 25 lakh from the police strong room, died after his health deteriorated during interrogation. Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra Muniraj G said he fell sick on Tuesday night while a raid was being carried out at his house. He was then taken to a hospital but doctors declared him dead, he said.

Arun was accused of stealing the money on Saturday night from a building that served as the police station’s evidence locker, and where he worked as a cleaner. Arun’s family claimed that he died due to custodial torture.