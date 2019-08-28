New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today announced that Police University and Forensic Science University will be set up at the national level and there will be colleges associated with it in every state.

Speaking as the Chief Guest of the 49th foundation day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), New Delhi, Shah said that he has already sent a draft regarding the initiative and it will be placed before the cabinet soon.

“This isn’t an era of third-degree, we need to use scientific methods for investigation. I have told the Prime Minister to think about National Modus Operandi Bureau to study methods of crime and criminal mentality,” said Shah.

“PM Modi wants to make 5 trillion economy. For this, the security of the country is very important. There is a need to maintain the internal and external security of the country,” he added.

At the event, the Director-General of the BPR&D VSK Kaumudi was also present at the event who said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken an initiative to check unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles should not disrupt our services, they should not attack any of our vital assets or security forces, therefore, the MHA has taken an initiative & formed a committee,” VSK Kaumudi.