New Delhi: Protesting farmers and police engaged in clashes once more in Haryana this morning as the demonstrators continued their march against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's event in Jhajjar. Cops even fired water cannons to stop them. In unprecedented visuals, protesters – women and men – were seen marching with flags and finding their way ahead, unfazed by huge security presence.

Even as there were attempts to stop them, they were seen pushing against security personnel – cops and paramilitary troops – in a dramatic video. "At a time when farmers' crops have been damaged due to rains, Dy CM is coming here, instead of meeting them," a protester waas quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Watch video here:

Anticipating trouble ahead of the event, tight security arrangements were put in place, barricades were set up and routes were diverted. With protests escalating, Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia reached the venue and made an appeal: “You can protest in a democratic way. We are also your kids and we are on government duty. Please don’t stop us from performing our duty. The event is by an organisation working for the society. Please register your protest without disrupting the event.”