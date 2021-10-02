New Delhi: Haryana police on Saturday sprayed water cannon on a group of protesting farmers who had gathered outside Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence. Notably, the farmers were protesting against the farm laws and the Centre’s decision to delay paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana till October 11.Also Read - Farmers Protest, Kartarpur Corridor, Paddy Procurement: Channi Discusses 3 Issues With PM Modi in First Meet

They were seen shouting slogans and waving flags angrily while standing on top of barricades to force their way inside the CM’s residence. Also Read - Police Use Water Cannons During Clash With Farmers in Haryana's Jhajjar | WATCH

#WATCH Protestors break barricades, police use water cannon against them, gathered outside the residence of Haryana CM ML Khattar in Karnal after paddy procurement delayed till October 10 in Haryana pic.twitter.com/ZPWqYp1JqU — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Speaking to Indian Express, a police official said, “Peaceful protest is the right of people but if they indulge in any sort of violence or block the highways or main roads, legal action shall be taken. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

This was the third consecutive day when police and protesting farmers have clashed in Haryana. Earlier on Friday, the protesters in Haryana’s Jhajjar had jumped barricades and tried to enter the venue where Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was to attend a programme.

The police said they used a water cannon to disperse the protesters as they gathered near the venue and some of them jumped over the barricades.

Similarly in Ambala, water cannon was used to unblocke a road leading to the venue where a party meeting was to be held by the BJP. The farmers sat in the middle of the road and blocked the road leading to the venue.