New Delhi: The polio national immunisation drive 2021 has begun across the country. The pulse polio programme was launched by President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday after he administered polio drops to children below five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Notably, the polio vaccination drive in the country will conclude on February 2. Also Read - Polio Vaccine Drive Begins Today: Over 3 Crore Children to be Given Polio Drops in Uttar Pradesh

As per initial plans, the polio vaccine drive was slated to be held from January 17 but, it got postponed due to the Coronavirus immunisation drive that kicked off in the country on January 16. Also Read - Polio Immunisation Drive to be Held From January 31 to Feb 2 | All You Need to Know

Check state-wise plan for polio vaccine drive here: Also Read - Farm laws: Punjab CM asks state MLAs to accompany him for meeting with President

Tamil Nadu: About 70.26 lakh children will be Covered in Tamil Nadu during the ongoing nation-wide Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) campaign, the state government had said on Friday. Children aged below five will be administered the polio drops at the immunisation booths from 7 am to 5 pm, according to an official release.

Uttarakhand: In Chamoli distrcit, over 39,000 children will get polio drops. Around 600 booths have been set up for administering of polio drops.

Kerala: The polio vaccine drive will cover around 25 lakh children today. Even though authorities fear low turnout owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the state has left no stone unturned to put safety protocols in place.

West Bengal: The state is targeting to vaccinate 64,07,930 children below the age of five today. All COVID-appropriate measures have been put in place to ensure safety of kids.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kicked off pulse polio immunisation campaign by giving polio drops to several children in Lucknow’s Dufferin hospital yesterday. Under the polio campaign, around 3 crore 40 lakh children up to 5 years of age will be immunised. Director General (Family Welfare) Rakesh Dubey said that the state has 1,10,000 polio booths. Besides, 69,000 teams have been constituted who will visit each house to give polio drops.

Karnataka: Karnataka is targeting to vaccinate nearly 64 lakh children below five years of age today. “Even if children have been vaccinated earlier, they must be vaccinated again. There is no side-effect from this. No case of polio was found in the past 10-11 years in India and we have been declared polio-free. However, since polio is still found in Afghanistan and Pakistan, we have to administer the vaccine mandatorily,” News18 quoted Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.