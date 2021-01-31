Polio Ravivar, 31 January 2021: Nearly three crore and 40 lakh children in Uttar Pradesh will be given the polio vaccine shot on Sunday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches the Polio Immunisation Programme in the state. The pulse polio programme always begins on a Sunday, known as Polio Ravivar, also called the National Immunisation Day. The three-day polio vaccination this year will conclude on February 2. Also Read - Polio Immunisation Drive to be Held From January 31 to Feb 2 | All You Need to Know

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the Dufferin hospital in Lucknow today where he will be giving polio drops to children up to 5 years of age. Also Read - Pulse Polio Day 2020: Lakhs of Children Get Polio Vaccines Today

The state has a total of 1,000 pulse polio booths and 69,000 teams constituted to conduct door-to-door visits for polio drops. Sudha Verma, Chief Medical Superintendent of Dufferin hospital, said that the polio campaign will be rolled out with adherence to the Covid-19 safety norms. Also Read - Polio Outbreak in Pakistan, China: US Issues Travel Advisory

The Health Ministry has also issued protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid the immunization. The ministry had said the Polio drive will be held with mandatory physical distancing, face masks and handwashing regime.

It also advised senior citizens not to take kids to the immunisation camps.

Notably, the coronavirus vaccination is likely to be put on hold for the three days till February when polio vaccination drive will be held.