Polio Ravivar: The National Polio Immunisation programme in India is all set to begin on Sunday, 31 January 2021. The programme will be launched today by President Ram Nath Kovind by administering polio drops to a few kids at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11.45 AM.

The National Immunisation Day (NID), commonly known as Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme, was earlier scheduled from 17 January but was rescheduled in view of the coronavirus vaccination drive across the country.

"With the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to be rolled out on 16 January, the MoHFW in consultation with the office of President of India has rescheduled the Polio vaccination day to 31 January 2021," the Centre had informed.

Here’s all you need to know:

1. The three-day Polio vaccination drive will begin on January 31 and go on till February 2.

2. Polio drops are given to children in the age group of 0 to 5 years.

3. The polio vaccination programme is conducted twice in a year, usually in the early months.

4. Routine polio vaccines are given once each at birth, 6 weeks, 10 weeks and 14 weeks followed by more if needed till the age of 5 years.

5. The pulse polio programme always begins on a Sunday, known as Polio Ravivar, also called the National Immunisation Day.

6. Due to COVID-19 protocol and precautions, the Polio drive will be held with mandatory physical distancing, face masks and handwashing regime.

7. Senior citizens are advised not to take kids to the immunisation camps.

8. It has been reported that the coronavirus vaccination may be put on hold for the three days when polio vaccination drive will be held.