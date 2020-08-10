New Delhi: Putting an end to the ongoing political crisis in the state, the Biren Singh-led BJP government won the trust vote in Manipur Assembly on Monday. Also Read - BJP, Congress Leaders on Toes as Manipur MLAs to Participate in Trust Vote in Assembly

"We have won the trust vote by voice vote. Whatever the speaker is doing is as per the rules. The opposition MLAs were in less number," Manipur CM N Biren Singh said after his government won the trust vote in Assembly.

As per updates, all 28 BJP MLAs, and 16 Congress MLAs were present during voting. 8 Congress MLAs were absent. After the trust vote, Congress MLAs raised protest and threw chairs in the well of the House.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav congratulated Singh soon after the Chief Minister’s trust motion got the endorsement of the House.

The crucial one-day session of the Manipur Assembly was called on Monday to decide on the confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister.

The whole crisis erupted in Manipur on June 17 this year after the four-member National People’s Party (NPP), the sole Trinamool Congress MLA, and an Independent MLA withdrew their support while three BJP MLAs quit the party and joined the Congress.

The nine-day-long political crisis ended with the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP national President Conrad K. Sangma and Assam Minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.