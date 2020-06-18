New Delhi: The political crisis in Manipur further deepened as the Congress on Thursday staked claim to form the government in the state and wrote to the Governor calling for a floor test to prove their majority in the state Assembly. Also Read - BJP-led Manipur Govt in Trouble as 4 NNP Ministers Withdraw Support From Ruling Alliance

The development comes after three BJP MLAs resigned and joined Congress, while four National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA withdrew their support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh government on Wednesday night.

Writing the letter, Manipur Congress Legislative Party leader (CLP) Okram Ibobi Singh urged the governor to call a special Assembly session to adopt a resolution on ‘no-confidence motion’ against N Biren Singh’s government and to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front (SPF) to form the government in the state.

In the letter, Ibobi Singh said the strength of the Congress in Manipur Assembly is 20 as seven of its MLAs are barred from entering the House by Manipur High Court.

“The present ministry is now supported by only 23 MLAs, 18 from the BJP, four from the NPF and one from the LJSP. On the other hand, SPF has a total of 20 INC MLAs, four NPP MLAs, one MLA of TMC and one independent MLA, totalling 26 members out of an effective total House strength of 49 members,” it said.

In another development, 12 MLAs of the Congress and other parties demanded the removal of the Assembly Speaker as well.

“A delegation comprising leaders of the Congress and other parties met Governor Najma Heptulla and demanded to convene a special session of the state Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh,” Congress leader Chalton Amo told the media after meeting the Governor.

Just two days ahead of Rajya Sabha elections 2020, Manipur suddenly plunged into a political crisis on Wednesday night after three BJP MLAs defected to the Congress, while four ministers of the National People’s Party (NPP), the lone Trinamool Congress (TMC) member T. Robindro Singh, and Shahabuddin, an Independent MLA from Jiribam of the saffron party-led ruling alliance, withdrew their support.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress became the single largest party securing 28 seats, but the BJP, which managed 21 seats, stitched a collation government with the support of four NPP members, four Naga People’s Front MLAs, the lone TMC MLA and an Independent member. Seven Congress MLAs had also joined the BJP.