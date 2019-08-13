New Delhi: Launching a veiled attack on the leaders who are opposing abrogation of Article 370 (which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir), PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said,”Please see the list of people who have opposed the decisions about Kashmir – the usual vested interest groups, political dynasties, those who sympathise with terror and some friends in the Opposition.

He claimed that the people of India, irrespective of what their political preference, have supported the steps taken in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Speaking to news agency IANS, about the the revocation of Article 370 , PM Modi said,”This is about the nation, not politics. The people of India are seeing that tough but essential decisions that were earlier assumed to be impossible are becoming a reality.”

Various Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, DMK leader MK Stalin and others have opposed government’s move to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that the manner in which its (abrogation of Article 370) being done is ‘unconstitutional’. She claimed that the rules were not followed while scrapping Article 370. “Congress party has always fought for the constitution and democracy. I have the same stand what our party has to say. The manner in which its (abrogation of Article 370) being done is unconstitutional,” the Congress leader said.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had asserted that voices of the people residing in the Valley must be heard for the idea of India to prevail. The former PM had claimed that India is passing through a “deep crisis” and it needs cooperation of like-minded people. Notably, it was Singh’s first remarks on the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Its outcome is not to the liking of many people of our country. It is important that the voice of all these people be heard. It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India, which is very sacred to us, will prevail,” Singh told reporters, after paying homage to his cabinet colleague and former Congressman S Jaipal Reddy, who died in Hyderabad in July.

Normal life in the Valley has been paralysed owing to heavy security deployment, restrictions on movement and curtailing of communication links after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state on August 5.

However, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, restrictions were eased in the Valley to allow people to shop for the festival. But the usual hustle and bustle of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest festivals in Kashmir, was missing.

(With inputs from agencies)