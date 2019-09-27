New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, congratulatory messages started pouring in for him from his colleagues and party members who back in the home country are celebrating his tour to the US.

The first person and BJP leader to greet PM Modi was Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who said the PM’s speech was a manifestation of India’s imprint and intent at the global stage.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for delivering a powerful message at UNGA. His speech was a manifestation of India’s imprint and intent at the global stage. His appeal to world for a united effort against terror was his most important message. #PMModiAtUN,” he said.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for delivering a powerful message at UNGA. His speech was a manifestation of India’s imprint and intent at the global stage. His appeal to world for a united effort against terror was his most important message.#PMModiAtUN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2019

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to twitter to say that the speech was outstanding by an acknowledged global leader.

“Outstanding speech by an acknowledged global leader and our popular PM @narendramodi from the global stage of #UNGA2019 showcasing the heritage, values of our civilization and also the extraordinary inclusive development which India has achieved under his leadership,” he added.

Outstanding speech by an acknowledged global leader and our popular PM @narendramodi from the global stage of #UNGA2019 showcasing the heritage, values of our civilization and also the extraordinary inclusive development which India has achieved under his leadership. #PMModiAtUN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 27, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani also appreciated PM Modi’s address at the UNGA and said PM Modi manifested timeless cultural ethos of ancient India at the UN.

“#PMModiAtUN manifested timeless cultural ethos of ancient India & growth story of New India. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi Ji on delivering powerful speech highlighting our belief in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas’ & commitment towards environment, global harmony,” she said.

#PMModiAtUN manifested timeless cultural ethos of ancient India & growth story of New India. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi Ji on delivering powerful speech highlighting our belief in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas’ & commitment towards environment, global harmony. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 27, 2019

BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hailed PM Modi for his address at the UN and said, “प्रधानमंत्री श्री

@narendramodi ने भारत की प्रगति व विकास की जानकारी देते हुए विश्व को इस बात से भी अवगत कराया है कि भविष्य में वैश्विक चुनौतियों से निपटने का अभियान भारत के नेतृत्व में ही चलाया जाएगा। देश के लिए #UNGA का यह सत्र निश्चित रूप से अभूतपूर्व रहा!,” he said in Hindi.

During his maiden speech at the UNGA after becoming the Prime Minister for the second term, PM Modi highlighted India’s contribution towards making the planet plastic-free.

“While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations ‘No more single use plastic’. I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single use plastic,” he said.

Talking about terrorism, PM Modi said terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries.

“We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, the world has to unite against terror,” PM Modi said.