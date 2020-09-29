New Delhi: Amid the farmer protests in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called out Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as he said that the sit-in staged by him on Monday was a “shameful political nautanki”. Also Read - Congress, Opposition Parties Hold Protest Against Farm Bills; to Move Supreme Court | Top Developments

Hitting out on Twitter, Badal said, “Pb CM’s dharna at Khatkar Kalaan, known for Shaheed Bhagat Singh memorial, is shameful political nautanki. Utter disrespect! These were the very people Shaheed-e-Azam opposed when he was alive. Do Amarinder and company share any part of his ideology? They are only exploiting sentiments” Also Read - Karnataka Farmers Join Protest Against Agri Reforms, State-wide Bandh Call Sees Partial Success

“Pb CM’s claim of farmers’ struggle in Punjab turning violent is a ploy to weaken the peaceful movement. I urge Punjab unit of BJP, all political parties & organisations to join hands and save our farmers. Agri economy needs a boost and SAD will follow any effort in this direction,” he tweeted. Also Read - Karnataka Bandh: Police Detain Congress, JD(S) Workers Protesting Against Farm Laws; CM Yediyurappa Says Doors of APMC Still Open

Badal demanded the state government issue an ordinance to declare Punjab a Mandi (PMY) to prevent the application of the new ‘anti-farmer’ Agri Acts. “The CM must deem it his constitutional obligation to Punjab,” he urged.

On the other hand, the Punjab CM lashed out at Sukhbir Singh Badal over his “persistent politicisation” of the new farm laws.

“Instead of apologising to the farmers for supporting the farm ordinances all through and backing the BJP-led union government to the hilt on the issue, the unprincipled Badal couple were trying desperately to shift focus away from their own failure to protect the interests of the farming community, Captain alleged in a statement in Chandigarh.

Notably, the Akalis quit the Union Government and cut long-term ties with BJP-led NDA as a mark of protest against the passage of the farm bills in Parliament.

Yesterday, Badal termed it a “dark day” for the country as President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three farm bills being opposed by the Congress and a few other political parties and farmers’ organisations, mainly in Punjab and Haryana.