Ranchi: A political row has erupted over Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s decision of reserving a separate room in the new Jharkhand Assembly for the namaz offering. According to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat, room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand, has been allotted to offer the Namaz, reported TimesNow.Also Read - PM Modi Likely to Visit US Around Sept End & Meet Biden | What's on Agenda

Raising objection to the decision, the BJP has demanded a separate room for Hindus too in the state assembly for reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

“If Muslims can offer Namaz in a separate room, why can’t Hindus be allowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa (in a separate room). I urge the Secretary of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly that five rooms or a hall be alloted to Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa,” the media portal quoted a BJP leader as saying.

Another BJP leader has demanded setting up a Hanuman temple on the premises.

“I’m not against Namaz room but then they should also build a temple at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha premises. I even demand that Hanuman Temple should be set up there. If Speaker approves we can build the temple at our own cost,” former speaker and BJP leader CP Singh said.

The three-storied building, constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 12, 2019, 19 years after the state was carved out of Bihar. The foundation stone of the building was laid by former BJP chief minister Raghubar Das on June 12, 2015.

Previously, the state assembly was functioning from a building of the Heavy Engineering Corporation.

The new high court building was also constructed at the same time.