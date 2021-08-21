Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran leader Kalyan Singh, who was suffering from ailments for a long time, breathed his last on Saturday night, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) announced. At the time of death, Kalyan Singh was 89. He was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. Starting from President Ram Nath Kovind to PM Modi and other political leaders expressed grief over his demise and Uttar Pradesh declared a 3-day state mourning to condole his death.Also Read - Kalyan Singh, Former Uttar Pradesh CM, Dies at 89

Issuing a statement, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences said Kalyan Singh died due to sepsis and multiple organ failure. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News Today: Several Trains Passing Through Uttar Pradesh Cancelled | Full List Here

Notably, Kalyan Singh was UP chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He later also served as the governor of Rajasthan. Also Read - As UP Lifts Weekend Lockdown, Noida Metro Says Rides on Sundays Too | Here's What Riders Must Note

Here’s what political leaders said:

PM Narendra Modi: Expressing deep pain at the death of Kalyan Singh, PM Modi said the coming generations will remain forever grateful to him for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. PM Modi said he was saddened beyond words at his demise. Modi spoke to Singh’s son Rajveer Singh, a Lok Sabha MP of the BJP, to convey his condolences.

“Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries-old traditions,” PM Modi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind: “Kalyan Singh had a magical connect with masses. As CM of UP, he determinedly pursued clean politics and purged governance of criminals & corruption. He dignified the offices he held. His demise leaves a vacuum in public life. My heartfelt condolences,” President Kovind said.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: “Pained by demise of former UP CM Kalyan Singh. He was a nationalist & an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family & followers,” Vice President Naidu said.

Amit Shah: “Crores of people across the country including me are in pain due to the demise of Kalyan Singh. He was a senior BJP leader & hero of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He fought for the rights of the backward communities for many years,” Amit Shah said.

Rajnath Singh: Kalyan Singh was a stalwart of Indian politics, who left an indelible mark on the country & society with his personality & work… In his demise, I have lost my elder brother & companion. The void created by his death is almost impossible to fill,” Rajnath Singh said.

Anurag Thakur: “Veteran leader, great administrator &former UP CM Kalyan Singh was known for his administrative skills &decision making. It’s end of an era. On behalf of the govt & BJP, I express my condolences. It’s also a great personal loss for me & the party,” Anurag Thakur said.

Three-day state mourning in UP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and said a 3-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. “His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening of on August 23. There will be a public holiday on August 23,” Adityanath said in Lucknow.

It must be noted that Kalyan Singh was closely associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished when he was the state’s chief minister in 1992. Singh was instrumental in the rise of the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh in 1990s.

The Supreme Court had in 2019 handed over the disputed site to Hindu bodies, paving the way for the beginning of the construction of Ram temple there.