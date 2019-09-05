New Delhi: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was sent to 10 days Enforcement Directorate’s custody on Wednesday, in a video reacted strongly when he said, “political vendetta has become stronger than the law in the country”.

The Karnataka Congress strongman’s custody was sought by the investigating agency who told a Delhi court that he gave ‘evasive responses’ to their questions and refused to cooperate during the interrogation.

Political Vendetta has become more stronger than the law in this country pic.twitter.com/Ylo7QhBkKn — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 4, 2019

The former Karnataka minister was presented before a special MP/MLA court, which was presided by Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Shivakumar, told the court that the ED was “acting like a dog’s tail” in seeking prolonged custody for arrested Karnataka Congress leader Shivakumar.

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natraj had told the court that there is a reason to believe the Congress leader is guilty of laundering money and his custodial interrogation is required to confront him with documents. He also added that the assets of Shivakumar’s family have grown exponentially over the past few years.

Shivakumar had been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax raid at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.

With IANS inputs