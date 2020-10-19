New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds when he was the Chairman of J&K Cricket Association. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Mainstream Parties Form 'Gupkar Declaration' For Restoration of Special Status

BCCI had reportedly given funds to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association from 2002 to 2011 as a grant for the promotion of cricket in J&K, out of which Rs 43.69 crore was allegedly siphoned off.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader and Farooq Abdullah's son clarified that there were no raids being conducted at the residence of his father. Furthermore, he termed the ED summon a 'political vendetta'.

“The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence,” Omar tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also extended support to Farooq Abdullah, saying that ED’s sudden summon to the NC patriarch displays the extent of ‘Centre’s nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit’.