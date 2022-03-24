New Delhi: The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Thursday announced that they will not participate in a strike called by some central trade unions on March 28, 29. In a strongly-worded letter, the Bharat Mazdoor Sangh, the BSM said, “ The call for the strike is just a politically motivated one just to ensure the survival of the political parties these Unions are affiliated with and have nothing to do with the workers’ interest.”Also Read - Trade Unions Call For Nationwide Strike On March 28, 29; Bank Services To Be Hit | Details Here

All central trade unions along with employees unions of banks, insurance firm and telecom sector employees will go on a two-day nationwide strike from March 28.

Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary of Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation, on Tuesday said the proposed strike aims to oppose four newly-approved labour codes and raise voice against the policy of large scale privatisation of public sector entities.

“Currently, the government, as well as private sector entities, are resorting to outsourcing and contractual system instead of filling in permanent vacancies that is the exploitation of the workforce concerned. We oppose these anti-labour policies,” he said.