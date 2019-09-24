New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in the same way the world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change. “A terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism”, PM Modi said while speaking at Leader’s Dialogue on Strategic Response to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives’ at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Prime Minister made a veiled attack on China and said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. He added that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF (Financial Action Task Force) should be avoided.

PM Modi also called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks. Furthermore, he suggested institutionalising counter-terrorism cooperation at multilateral level and said that India will work towards enhancing ongoing cooperation in capacity building of friendly countries in this area.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage and Climate Action Summit. At the Climate Action Summit, PM Modi was among the first set of speakers. “We should accept that we are not doing enough to overcome the serious problem of climate change. India is here today not just to talk about this serious issue but to also present a roadmap to resolve it,” he said.

Speaking about non-fossil fuel energy, the Prime Minister said, “India will increase its share of non-fossil fuels to 175 GW by 2022 and further to 450 GW.” India set itself the target of 175 GW as part of its commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.