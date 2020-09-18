New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a veiled attack on the Congress, saying that the people who ruled this country for decades are attempting to mislead the farmers on this issue. PM Modi, while addressing a virtual rally in Bihar after dedicating Kosi railway bridge to the nation, alleged that the Opposition is lying to the farmers. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: SAD to Snap Ties With BJP? Read What Sukhbir Badal Says

His remarks come a day after Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) lone minister in the Union Cabinet resigned, displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills that were introduced in the Lok Sabha yesterday. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had said that they will have to review membership in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: Farmers' Body Announces 'Rail Roko' Stir From Sept 24; Harsimrat's Resignation Accepted, Tomar Given Additional Charge

The Congress party has described the 3 Bills– the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill as a “blatant attack” on the federal structure. Also Read - 'Great Leader And Loyal Friend', Trump's Birthday Wish For PM Modi

Meanwhile, defending the Bills, PM Modi said that farmers have been given new independence in agriculture. He said that it was necessary to bring the ordinances to protect them (farmers) from middlemen.

He termed the bills as farmers’ shields. “Farmers are watching that some people are disliking the new opportunities being received by them. They are watching that who are the people who are standing with middlemen”, PM added.

On the other hand, a farmers’ body has decided to intensify their stir and hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26. “We have decided to hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills,” said Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Besides, different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a “bandh” on September 25 in protest against the Bills.