Politics intensifies in poll-bound Punjab as CBI raids Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s camp office, his OSD’s home in Chandigarh

Opposition parties demanded Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation after the CBI registered a corruption case involving his OSD and conducted searches at his camp office.

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Security personnel stand guard during a raid conducted by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's office (PTI)

Amritsar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, registered a corruption case involving an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with other senior officials. Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, agency sleuths conducted multi-location searches, including at CM Mann’s “camp office,” sparking a fierce political backlash from opposition parties, with the BJP demanding the Chief Minister’s immediate resignation on moral grounds. Notably, the CBI action came following an order of the high court which had directed the probe to be conducted by the federal agency, noting that the material shared by the ED prima facie indicated their involvement in acts of corruption.

Major political storm erupts in Punjab

A major political storm erupted in Punjab on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case involving an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and several other senior state officials. Following court orders, the central agency carried out coordinated raids and searches across multiple locations, including Chief Minister Mann’s “camp office.”

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh, while demanding Mann’s resignation on moral grounds, said the CBI’s action was not at the instance of any party. It was doing its job, he said.

“Why is the AAP government rattled?” he asked.

He told the chief minister that the facts are clear. The CBI has not been sent to Punjab by the Government of India. The Punjab & Haryana High Court directed the CBI to register a case and investigate the allegations based on material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Allegations under investigation

The allegations under investigation include alleged interference in IAS/IPS postings, departmental proceedings, policy decisions, tender conditions, licences, CLU matters, property disputes and Revenue Department matters, Chugh said. Instead of political allegations, let the investigation and judicial process take their course. If the allegations are unfounded, the investigation will establish that as well.

Punjab deserves transparency, facts and accountability. Let the evidence speak, Chugh said.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, in a post on X, wrote, “House No. 50 — @BhagwantMann’s camp office, and the very residence from where his Delhi masters ran Punjab — is now being raided by the CBI.”

(With inputs from agencies)