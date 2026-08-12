Politics over police action intensifies as RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to march to Bihar Raj Bhavan on Aug 19

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will lead a march to Patna's Raj Bhavan on August 19 to protest alleged police firing and lathi-charge on students.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/politics-over-police-action-deepens-as-rjds-tejashwi-yadav-to-march-to-bihar-raj-bhavan-on-aug-19-8500129/ Copy

Bihar protest- File image

Patna: Political confrontation in Bihar escalated as the Rashtriya Janata Dal announced a march to Patna’s Raj Bhavan on August 19 to protest alleged police violence during student demonstrations over examination irregularities. Led by RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav, alongside party MLAs, MLCs and workers, the march will proceed from the Veerchand Patel Path office towards the Governor’s residence. Announced in Delhi following a meeting with RJD parliamentarians on Wednesday, the agitation turns police conduct into a major political flashpoint.

Voices against alleged AK-47 firing incident during a protest in Siwan

Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav targeted the government over its response to student grievances, specifically demanding clarity surrounding an alleged AK-47 firing incident during a protest in Siwan. He questioned who authorized the use of firearms against demonstrators and criticized the administration for suspending a lower-ranking constable while failing to fix accountability among senior leadership.

Tejashwi demanded answers from senior officials and questioned why the SP had not been suspended. ​ He said that the RJD delegation had met the DGP, who had assured them that action would be taken, but alleged that no adequate action had followed. ​

RJD accuses BJP of “police raj” in Bihar

Tejashwi accused the government of allowing a “police raj” to prevail in Bihar and said his party would oppose any attempt to turn the state into a police state. ​ He also criticised the government’s response after students were injured, claiming that neither Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary nor the Deputy Chief Ministers visited the injured students or enquired about their condition. He called on the Chief Minister to apologise for the incident. ​

Tejashwi said Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had also raised the issue concerning the students in Parliament. He added that the RJD had spoken to leaders of several opposition parties and urged them to visit Bihar and support the students’ demand for justice. ​

The August 19 march is expected to bring the issue back to the centre of Bihar’s political debate. Tejashwi said the people of Bihar were angry with what he described as an incompetent government. He insisted that the RJD would continue raising the students’ concerns until accountability is established. ​

(With inputs from agencies)