Poll Dates For Lok Sabha Elections Likely to be Announced After March 9: EC Says Preparations in States Underway

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission is undertaking back-to-back visits to various states these days for the final checks as part of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Latest Update

New Delhi: As the Election Commission of India’s official are doing the final checks for the general elections in the states, the poll panel is likely to announce the poll dates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 after March 9, a report by News 18 said. The general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are expected in April and May 2024.

Trending Now

Final Checks in States Underway

The report said that a team of officials from ECI is undertaking back-to-back visits to various states these days for the final checks as part of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

You may like to read

Sources told the news portal that the EC officials are meeting government representatives between March 8-9 to ask about the Jammu and Kashmir security situation and the availability of forces.

EC Officials to Visit J&K on March 12

The EC officials will also visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 12-13 to assess the ground situation to see if Assembly polls in the UT can be conducted with Lok Sabha polls.

Last time in 2019, the Lok Sabha election dates were announced on March 10 and the voting was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes was done on May 23

Rajnath Calls PM Modi Brightest Star

In another development, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the brightest star in the galaxy of global leaders and stands apart from others for his unique perspective.

Speaking at the inauguration of the fourth ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Singh said the whole of India was progressing under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

“While other public representatives are unable to look beyond crises, problems or immediate gains, PM Modi’s vision and foresight enables him to see opportunities, solutions and long-term outcomes,” he added.

Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s efforts in creating an investment-friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven years have resulted in the current surge of investments. This is just the beginning.”

He also expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will establish new dimensions of development. “Under the guidance of the prime minister, we will collectively lead the state and the entire country to greater heights on the global stage,” Singh added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.