Poll of Exit Polls Results 2022 LIVE: The assembly elections in five states – Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh – came to an end as the seventh and final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh concluded today. While the counting of votes is on May 10, all eyes are now on the exit polls.

The UP polls – spanned over a period of two months – saw a high-octane campaign by the political parties and a a fierce battle between Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP – which is seeking to override anti-incumbency.

In Punjab, the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, the big challenger is Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Uttarakhand elections witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party vying for power in the 70-seat assembly.

The Goa Assembly polls were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. Goa registered a very high voter turnout averaging around 80 per cent.

Manipur voted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3 – as the elections were held for the 60-member state assembly.

Here are the LIVE updates on poll of exit polls:

Exit Poll Election Results – Uttar Pradesh: BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, say early exit polls

BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, say early exit polls. At least three exit polls show the BJP+ bagging over 200 words. Samajwadi Party is appearing to give a tight contest to the BJP, predict the exit polls.

Poll of Exit Poll Election Results – Punjab: Poll of 7 exit polls shows AAP win in Punjab. AAP is set to be the largest party in Punjab, shows four exit polls, followed by the Congress and Akali Dal.

Poll of Exit Poll Election Results – Goa: The BJP is likely to be largest party in Goa, say early exit polls.

Poll of Exit Poll Election Results – Uttarakhand: BJP, Congress in close contest in Uttarakhand, say early exit polls.

Poll of Exit Poll Election Results – Manipur: The BJP is likely to be largest party in Manipur, say early exit polls.

Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates: Predictions for Punjab