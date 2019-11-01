New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced the schedule for Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019. The elections will be held in the state across five phases, starting November 30, while counting of votes will be done on December 23.

The four other dates on which the elections will be held are December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Voting will be conducted in all 81 Assembly constituencies in the state.

In the first phase, elections will be held on 13 seats. In the second and third phases, 20 and 17 constituencies respectively, will go to polls. On the last two polling dates, 15 and 16 constituencies respectively will cast their votes.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the state as soon as the CEC’s press conference got over.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand will be the third BJP-ruled state to go to polls this year. There are 2.65 crore voters in the state.

In 2014, the BJP and All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) had contested the poll together and had won 42 seats. While the BJP bagged 37 seats on its own, its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won five. Raghubar Das of the BJP was sworn-in as the Chief Minister.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which had held the state in 2009, won only 18 seats and its former ally, the Congress, was wiped out, winning just eight seats in the 81-member Assembly.

This year as well, the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have decided to contest the elections jointly, however, they are yet to finalise seat-sharing formula. According to state Congress chief Rameshwar Oraon, the Congress has agreed to be the junior partner to the JMM.