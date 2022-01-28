New Delhi: After Manipuri stole and a Brahmakamal cap of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen donning a Sikh turban while attending an NCC rally at Cariappa Ground here on Friday. PM sported the signature bottle green coloured turban with red badge hackle clipped to his headgear.Also Read - Kevin Pietersen Thanks India Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Republic Day Greetings

The red coloured badge hackle is a clipped feather plume that is decorated on the NCC military headdress and is the most significant part of the NCC uniform. He teamed up the headgear with his statement kurta-churidar and the traditional sleeveless jacket with collar-neck. Also Read - Amritsar East: BJP Fields Jagmohan Singh Raju, IAS Officer Who Took Voluntary Retirement, Against Sidhu In Punjab Polls

Also Read - Who Will Be Congress' CM Face In Punjab? Rahul Gandhi Says Decision to be Taken by Party Workers Soon

He was also seen sporting a blue stall and a white face mask during his visit to the rally which is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

PM @narendramodi inspects the Guard of Honour pic.twitter.com/Q025EBKGXK — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 28, 2022

For the unversed, turbans have been a highlight of PM Modi’s sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events, however this year on January 26, he took everyone by surprise after he ditched his traditional look and wore a traditional cap from Uttarakhand with an image of the brahmakamal, the state flower, and sported a stole from Manipur.

Meanwhile, speaking at the National Cadet Corp Rally, PM Modi lauded the strength of India’s young population in fields ranging from start-ups to sports, and said no one can stop a nation whose youth works with the spirit of “nation first”.

He asserted that said efforts are being made to strengthen the organisation with a high level review committee formed in this regard. “Over one lakh new NCC cadets have been added in border areas in the last two years”, he said while pitching for induction of more girls in the organisation. He noted that women are getting more and more responsibilities in the armed forces.

(With agency inputs)