Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: As the air quality remained in 'hazardous category' for most places in the national capital on Saturday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Dr Randeep Guleria said that the polluted air is more harmful than cigarette smoke and that the lifespan of Delhi residents has been significantly reduced due to high pollution levels.

Speaking to India Today, Dr Guleria said that the studies have shown that the life expectancy of the residents of Delhi has been significantly reduced. He also added that the data remains to be validated but pollution definitely reduces lifespan. In fact, the lungs of Delhiites have turned blackish, he said.

Talking about contribution of crackers to pollution, he said the air pollution in the Indo-Gangetic plains is very high and the burning of crackers on Diwali contributed to it significantly. He added that the vehicle movement increase during festivals also leads to pollution.

Giving clarity on Covid cases in polluted areas, he said that the patients have more swelling in the lungs and the Covid cases can even spread more easily as the coronavirus sticks to pollutants and doesn’t get dispersed. However, he cautioned that cases may now increase because of this.

The word of warning from Dr Guleria comes at a time when the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘hazardous’ category even two days after Diwali. And the situation, as reported my media houses, is unlikely to improve in the next few days.

On Saturday morning, Anand Vihar and Faridabad recorded an AQI above 600 and other places, including India Gate, Mandir Marg, Sriniwaspuri still have an AQI of 400.

On Friday, the Delhi government intensified various initiatives, including installations of anti-smog guns in various locations of the national capital to fight the increased pollution that reached ‘severe category’.

Last November, the government had installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across the city, and assured that this number will be increased, if necessary.

To curb increasing pollution, the Delhi government had also banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city ahead of Diwali. During its drive against firecrackers, more than 13,000 kgs of firecrackers had been seized with 33 people arrested by the Delhi police.

However, despite the ban on firecrackers, on Thursday, the city witnessed people bursting them on the streets against the government’s painstaking efforts and initiatives such as the ‘Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao’ campaign.