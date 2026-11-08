Pollution alert: Delhi chokes as ‘very poor’ air quality recorded on Diwali in national capital

Delhi chokes under thick smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hits 376 on Diwali, with forecasts predicting a further deterioration to the 'severe' category.

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Delhi Air quality worsens ahead of Diwali, AQI crosses 400 in multiple areas as GRAP-II curbs take effect (Image: PTI)

Delhi pollution: Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 376 on Sunday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category as thick smog enveloped the national capital and reduced visibility. Pollution levels are forecast to plunge further into the ‘severe’ zone on Monday following evening Diwali celebrations. This deterioration is driven by the combination of firecracker emissions, vehicular pollution, and peak stubble burning. Out of 59 monitoring stations, Jahangirpuri reported the city’s worst AQI at 463.

The air quality is forecast to turn ‘severe’ on Monday following Diwali celebrations, combined with vehicular emissions, as well as the peak stubble-burning season. Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data on Sunday, air quality was in the ‘severe’ category at 12 and in the ‘very poor’ category at 22. The worst AQI was recorded in Jahangirpuri at 463.

Story highlights

Current Air Quality: Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 376 on Sunday, remaining in the ‘very poor’ range.

Forecasted Spike: Air quality is expected to turn ‘severe’ on Monday due to post-Diwali emissions, traffic pollution, and seasonal stubble burning.

Station Breakdown: Data from 59 monitoring stations showed 12 stations recording ‘severe’ air quality and 22 in the ‘very poor’ category.

Worst-Affected Location: Jahangirpuri recorded the national capital’s highest pollution reading, reaching a hazardous AQI of 463.

CPCB AQI Benchmark: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies an AQI of 301–400 as ‘very poor’ and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

City’s average AQI increased to 376 on Sunday

The city’s average AQI increased from 369 on Saturday to 376 on Sunday, remaining not far from the ‘severe’ threshold of 400. Several monitoring stations have already breached this mark, indicating deterioration in air quality across the capital, a report by PTI news agency said.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category from November 9 for a few days.

Weather and air quality experts have attributed the anticipated deterioration to unfavourable meteorological conditions, the onset of Diwali-related celebrations and vehicular emissions, along with the peak period of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions aggravating pollution

Unfavourable meteorological conditions are further aggravating the situation. According to the EWS, a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kilometres per hour, is unfavourable for the effective dispersion of pollutants.

PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant in the national capital on Sunday, with emissions from firecrackers adding to the levels of particulate matter.

(With inputs from agencies)