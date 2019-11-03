New Delhi: As Delhi and its neighbouring cities continued to battle a severe pollution crisis, schools in Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, the state education department announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the Haryana Education Board said, “All the private, government and government-aided schools will remain closed on November 4 and 5 in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.” The board also announced change in timings for school in Sirsa; schools would now hold classes from 10 AM-3 PM till November 6.

Earlier in the day, the Noida District Magistrate (DM), too had announced the closure of schools there till November 5. In Delhi, schools are already closed till the said date.

Air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the severe category. A total of 37 flights were diverted to Lucknow, Jaipur and Amritsar from the capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The Centre too stepped in finally as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet Secretary of India held a high-level meeting with officials from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to discuss steps to resolve the crisis.

The meeting took place after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterparts from Haryana and Punjab, ML Khattar and Captain Amarinder Singh respectively, separately urged the Centre to intervene immediately to find a solution to tackle the problem.

Angry netizens vented their anger on social media, with several Delhi pollution-related hashtags trending on Twitter.