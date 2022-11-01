New Delhi: With the onset of winter, the air quality in Delhi has started to plummet to its worst levels as smoke from smouldering paddy fields, especially in Punjab drifted in. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh attract attention during the paddy harvesting season between October-November as farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato. It is considered one of the main reasons for the alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR.Also Read - Delhi Pollution: All About Kejriwal's Winter Action Plan

Like every year, increasing incidents of stubble burning in the state have become a matter of serious concern. The Union Environment Ministry has underlined that the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to deteriorate sharply as only about 45-50% of sown area in Punjab had been harvested till October 24, 2022.

Stubble burning: Punjab Records Highest Rise in 2022

As per the Standard ISRO Protocol, for the period of 15th September 2022 to 28th October 2022, total 10,214 paddy residue burning events have been reported in Punjab compared to 7,648 for the same period during the last year i.e., a significant increase of about 33.5%. About 71% of farm fires during the current paddy harvesting season have been reported only from seven districts namely Amritsar, Sangrur, Firozpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Tarn Taran. These have been traditional hot-spot districts in Punjab and a focused attention was thus needed for these districts. Out of total 10,214 reported cases, 7,100 burning incidences have been reported in the last 7 days alone i.e., about 69%.

Comprehensive Action Plan by Punjab Govt For Clean Air

Under directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a comprehensive Action Plan was prepared by Punjab government , with following major pillars of action:

Diversification to other crops, diversification to low straw generating and early maturing paddy varieties In-situ crop residue management Bio-decomposer application Ex-situ crop residue management IEC activities Monitoring and effective enforcement

Farm Fires in Haryana Witness Massive Dip

Meanwhile, Haryana has been able to substantially bring down the farm fire events this year, showed government data. For the period between15th Sept- 28th October 2022, 1,701 incidents have been reported compared to 2,252 incidences for the same period last year i.e., a reduction of about 24.5%.

“In comparison to Punjab, there are not even 10% cases of stubble burning in Haryana. Last year there were 2,561 incidents of stubble burning, which has decreased to 1,925 this year while 13,873 incidents have taken place in Punjab this year”, said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.