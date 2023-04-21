Home

Poonch Terror Attack: Massive Search Ops Underway To Trace Terrorists Who Killed 5 Soldiers

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

Poonch: Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the dense forests of the Bata-Doriya area after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch killed five Indian Army personnel and injured one. The entire area has been cordoned off while drones and sniffer dogs are being used to sniff out the terrorists that might be hiding in the area. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also arrive at the location at around 12:30 pm along with forensic expert to probe the attack.

J&K | Visuals from Bhimber Gali in Poonch where five soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack yesterday. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/331XNOeQWj — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

According to news agency PTI, high alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch amid close vigil along the Line of Control. Traffic on the Bhimber Gali-Poonch road was stopped following the incident and people have been advised to go to Poonch via Mendhar.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

“Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of five Indian Army bravehearts, Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh and Sep Sewak Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Poonch Sector yesterday,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said in a tweet.

Four of the five soldiers are from Punjab — Mandeep Singh (Chankoian Kacan village), Harkrishan Singh (Talwandi Barth village), Kulwant Singh (Charik), Sewak Singh (Bagha) — while Debashish Baswal is from Odisha’s Algum Samil Khandayat.

@Whiteknight_IA salutes the sacrifice of Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh, Sep Sewak Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in #Poonch Sector on 20 Apr 23. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/50D9HRdssa — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 20, 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was anguished at the loss of lives of the brave soldiers. “Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet.

Political parties have condemned the attack. On Thursday evening, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on the Tawi bridge in Jammu city and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

Political parties have condemned the attack. On Thursday evening, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on the Tawi bridge in Jammu city and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.