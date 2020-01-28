New Delhi: Janta Dal-United (JD-U) vice president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his statement that he had inducted Kishor into the Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instruction.

Taking to Twitter Kishor slammed Kumar, saying if he is telling the truth, then who would believe that he still has the courage not to listen to someone recommended by Shah.

“.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have the courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?,” he wrote on Twitter.

The development comes after Nitish Kumar stated that Amit Shah had asked him to induct Kishor into the JDU.

“Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I’ve to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants. He can go if he wants…Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him,” Nitish Kumar said earlier in the day.

The rift between the two leaders erupted after Nitish Kumar supported the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. In November, Kishor had objected when the JDU had supported the legislation in both the Houses of Parliament.

Speaking to media, Kishor had last month said that it is only Nitish Kumar, who can tell under what circumstances the party supported the CAA in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Apart from this, Nitish on January 24 this year had hit out at senior party leader Pavan K Varma over the letter written by him to Kumar about the alliance of the party with the BJP for the Delhi assembly elections.