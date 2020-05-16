New Delhi: “Today our poor people need money, I am requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should reconsider the COVID-19 economic stimulus package”, said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing regional reporters via a Zoom video call. Also Read - India's Tally of COVID-19 Cases Nears 86,000-mark, Death Toll Climbs to 2,752; Recovery Rate Improves to 35.08% | 10 Points

He also warned the Narendra Modi-led government of 'catastrophic problem', if it fails to put money into the bank accounts of people worst affected by the lockdown.

Gandhi said a 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many. "The storm has not come yet, it is coming and will cause big economic damage and hurt many," he said.

The congress leader said that PM Modi should consider direct bank transfer, MGNREGA for 200 days and money to farmers directly, ‘as these people are our future’.

“I have heard that the reason behind not giving money is ratings. It is being said that if we increase our deficit today, the foreign agencies will downgrade our ratings”, he added.