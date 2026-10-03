Popular LGBTQ social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

Known for his makeup videos, lifestyle content and outspoken views on LGBTQ+ rights, Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men in Amritsar on Saturday evening.

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(Image: Instagram: its_madsandhuofficial)

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu, known for his outspoken views on LGBTQ+ rights, was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday evening. Police said two unidentified men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at him around 6 pm. An investigation has been launched to identify and arrest the attackers.

According to media reports, Sandhu was found lying on the road with a gunshot wound. He was reportedly being taken to a hospital when he died. A video showing him lying on the road after the shooting has also circulated on social media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said two unidentified men fired at Sandhu. Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the case and trace the suspects.

Officials have not yet confirmed the motive behind the killing. It is also unclear whether the attack was linked to Sandhu’s social media presence or his views on gender and sexuality.

There have also been social media reports claiming that Sandhu died while being taken to the hospital. However, this information could not be independently confirmed at the time of writing.

Who was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu, whose full name was Madhusudan, was a well-known face in Punjab’s social media and fashion circles. He gained popularity through Instagram reels, makeup videos, lifestyle content and discussions about social issues.

He began his career in the fashion industry, working as a stylist and assistant costume designer on film projects in Punjab and Mumbai. He also appeared in Punjabi films, including the Oye Bhole Oye series.

Sandhu frequently appeared on podcasts, where he spoke about makeup, the film industry, gender identity and social acceptance. He was open about being gay and often faced homophobic comments online.

Despite the trolling, he continued to speak about his identity and social attitudes. His public presence made him a prominent LGBTQ+ personality in the region.

Killing brings back memories of Kamal Kaur Bhabhi Murder

Sandhu’s killing has also brought attention to the murder of another Punjab-based social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, who was killed in June 2025.

Kumari’s body was found inside a car in a parking area in Bathinda. Police alleged that she had been lured from her home in Ludhiana on the pretext of a promotional event before being abducted and killed.

Investigators linked the case to Amritpal Singh Mehron, who allegedly fled to the Middle East after the killing. He was deported to India and arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 10, 2026. Other accused persons had also been arrested in the case.

According to police reports, the accused allegedly objected to Kumari’s social media content, describing it as “immoral” and “vulgar”. The case drew attention to concerns over threats and moral policing directed at online creators.

However, police have not established any connection between Kumari’s murder and the killing of Mad Sandhu. The motive behind Sandhu’s death remains under investigation.

Police are continuing their efforts to identify the two attackers and establish why Sandhu was targeted.