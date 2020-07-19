New Delhi: Not only in India and abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the favourite leader across social media platforms as he on Sunday crossed 60 million followers on Twitter. The development reaffirms that PM Modi is the most followed Indian leader across the globe. Also Read - How Many Indian Twitter Users Affected in Global Bitcoin Hack, Centre Asks Twitter

Notably, he is among the few global leaders after former US President Barack Obama and his successor Donald Trump to cross the 60-million mark in terms of followers on social media platforms. PM Modi retains third position in the world in terms of Twitter followers. He also stands at the 15th position on the list of most-followed accounts on Twitter.

Former US President Barack Obama is on the top with 120.7 million followers, double of PM Modi's followers. US President Donald Trump is at the second position with over 83 million followers.

PM Modi’s Twitter account in September last year was followed by 50 million people. Within 10 months, PM Modi has received 10 million followers.

While he was the chief minister of Gujarat, PM Modi started using Twitter in 2009. Apart from making crucial announcement on Twitter, PM Modi uses his account extensively to stay connected with his followers.