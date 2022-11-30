Porbandar Assembly Constituency: Who Will Win This Three-way Tussle Between BJP, AAP, and Congress?

The Porbandar assembly constituency falls in Gujarat's Rajkot district and will go to polls on the first-phase on Thursday (December 1).

Porbandar Assembly Constituency: The Porbandar assembly constituency falls in Gujarat’s Rajkot district and will go to polls on the first-phase on Thursday (December 1). This constituency is a battlefield between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jeevan Jungi, Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia of Congress, and BJP’s Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya. Jivanbhai Jungi, the president of Porbandar Fishing Boats Association, joined AAP just months before the Gujarat Assembly polls, on being inspired by the ideals and work of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, Porbandar seat was won by BJP’s Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya. He won the seat by defeating Congress’ Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya with a margin of 1855 votes.

CANDIDATES OF GUJARAT’S PORBANDAR CONSTITUENCY

BJP candidate Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokheriya

AAP Candidate Jeevan Jungi

Congress candidate Arjun Modhwadiya

Gujarat assembly elections have traditionally been a close fight between Congress and the ruling saffron party. However, this year, the AAP has made a debut and it will be a three-way tussle between the three major parties.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 312402 population, 30.47% is rural and 69.53% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 7.75 and 1.11, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 264355 electorates and 255 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 55.49% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 64.77% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 47.03% and 45.82% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 66.28% and 28.56% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.

