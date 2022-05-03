Guwahati/Assam: Union Minister Rameshwar Teli, Assam labour minister Sanjay Kisan and several top Indian Oil officials were left red-faced as a pornographic clip incidentally played on the back screen at an event in Tinsukia. Notably, the ministers and officials had assembled for the pilot launch of methanol-blended M-15 petrol by Indian Oil at Hotel Mirana when the incident took place.Also Read - India's Unemployment Rate Rises To 7.83% In April; Joblessness Highest In Haryana: Report

Reports said that the objectionable clip started playing while an Indian Oil official was delivering his speech on the stage, while a projector screen, which was showing clips of the project — started playing a pornographic video. Soon the organisers rushed to stop the video. However, a few people were successful in recording the gaffe on their smartphones. Also Read - Need to Update National Population Register Again to Include Changes Due to Birth, Death, Migration, Says MHA

'I Did Not See The Clip'

Speaking to CNN-News 18 about the incident, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli said: “I did not see the clip when it was screened. But my personal assistant informed me about this. I have directed that those involved in the incident be investigated and appropriate punishment be awarded.”

'Probe On'

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Tinsukia police station. Police officials informed CNN-News 18 that the organisers had also planned to live-stream the event online and for Zoom meeting ID and passcode were shared by Indian Oil officials on their Twitter account.

Debojit Deori, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police said, “The culprit most probably used the meeting ID and passcode from the Twitter account and joined the Zoom meeting as a participant. He then streamed the obscene videos in the Zoom meeting.”