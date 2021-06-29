Mumbai: It was an awkward moment for nearly 65 participants, including students, guest lecturers, and faculty members in an online class in a Mumbai college, where porn clips started showing on screen while the class was still going on. because of the display of the lips, the class had to end abruptly. As per updates, the horrific incident happened last week. Also Read - Maharashtra to Announce QR Code-based 'Universal Travel Pass' For Travelling In Mumbai Local Trains

According to a report by the Times of India, the management of the college in Vile Parle, filed an FIR against unknown persons for hacking the link and playing the objectionable video. Also Read - 51.18 Per Cent of Children in Mumbai Have Covid-19 Antibodies, Shows Sero Survey

Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also registered a case against unidentified miscreants under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. The probe is on and the Juhu Police is trying to track the IP address of the accused in the incident. Also Read - Petrol up by 35p/Litre For 2nd Straight Day in Delhi, Nears Rs 100 in Chennai

“The cyber cell is working on tracing the person who is suspected to have uploaded the objectionable video 40 minutes into the online lecture,” senior officer Shashikant Mane was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Another incident of the same manner took place 15 days back at a Sakinaka-based college in which a 15-year-old boy was arrested from Rajasthan. The minor boy entered the coding classes and flashed before female instructors.