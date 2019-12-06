New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has blamed porn sites for the rising incidence of sexual crimes against women. Addressing the final day of the first phase of his ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra’, Kumar, a tech-savvy and an engineer by training, urged the Narendra Modi-led Centre to ban all such internet platforms which proffered voyeuristic pleasure through video clips of rapes purportedly filmed by the perpetrators themselves.

“There are porn sites where crime committed against women are uploaded. We will write to Central Government that porn sites are affecting youth negatively, so, these sites should be banned throughout the country”, news agency ANI quoted the Bihar Chief Minister as saying.

Urging youngsters to stay from these porn site, Kumar, further stated that those watching these naturally become vulnerable to perversions. “I have read in newspapers about members of the civil society taking up cudgels against pornography. I laud this effort and I would myself write to the government to place a complete ban on such sites”, Kumar added.

Notably, Kumar’s remarks come on a day when Telangana police, in an ‘alleged encounter’ killed all the four men, who were accused of raping and murdering 26-year-old veterinary. Speaking about the encounter, which has evoked mixed reactions, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the police warned the rapists and asked them to surrender but they did not pay heed. “When they refused to stop, we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter”, the top cop told media persons.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of the alleged ‘encounter’ and sought a report from the Telangana Police on the matter.