Portal Of Shri Kedarnath Temple To Open For Devotees On May 10: Check Timing, Other Details

The opening of the gates of Shri Kedarnath Dham holds profound significance for devotees, symboliging the divine invitation to embark on a sacred journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment.

The portals of the eleventh Jyotirlinga Shri Kedarnath Dham to open on May 10 at 7 am

New Delhi: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Friday announced that the portals of the eleventh Jyotirlinga Shri Kedarnath Dham will open on May 10 for devotees at 7 AM. The committee further informed that the Panchmukhi Doli will depart for Shri Kedarnath Dham on May 6 and will reach Kedarnath Dham on May 9 evening after passing through various stops. The date of the opening of the portals was decided on Friday in a religious ceremony held at the Pachkadar Gaddi Sthal Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath, in the presence of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay.

A Gift To All Devotees

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on the auspicious occasion of Maha-Shivratri suprised all the devotees of Lord Shiva by revealing the date of portal opening for Shri Kedarnath Dham.

It was an awaited moment for all the devotees who were planning to vist the Eleventh Jyotirlinga, Shri Kedarnath Dham this year.

The opening of the gates of Shri Kedarnath Dham holds profound significance for devotees, symbolizing the divine invitation to embark on a sacred journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment. It is a time of reflection, devotion, and reverence as pilgrims undertake the arduous trek to pay homage to Lord Shiva, the presiding deity of this holy abode.

Previous Updates On Shri Kedarnath Dham

Last year, the gates of the holy temple opened on April 25, at 6:30 AM with special rituals and were closed on November 14. The closing of the temple majorly takes place two days after Diwali, when Bhai Dooj is celebrated.

The opening and closing of the temple is witnessed as a day of utmost imporatance and a large number of devotees from across the world visit the holy temple to witness this moment.

Preparations For The Opening Ceremony

Preparations are underway to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, with local authorities working diligently to facilitate the influx of pilgrims while adhering to safety protocols and guidelines. Special arrangements are being made to provide accommodation, medical facilities, and other essential services to pilgrims during their journey.

Sacred Serenity Of Shri Kedarnath Dham

Shri Kedarnath Dham, nestled amidst the breathtaking Himalayan peaks of Uttarakhand, is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Hinduism. It is home to the ancient Kedarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, and is considered one of the holiest shrines of the Char Dham Yatra.

The temple is believed to be one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, which is also a manifestations of Lord Shiva’s cosmic light, making it an essential destination for devotees seeking spiritual blessings.

Accessible via a challenging trek or helicopter ride, Kedarnath Dham offers a serene and tranquil atmosphere, where pilgrims can immerse themselves in prayer, meditation, and reflection amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Himalayas.

As the auspicious date of May 10th draws near, devotees eagerly await the moment to register them and witness the opening of Shri Kedarnath Dham , ushering in a new season of spiritual renewal and divine blessings.

