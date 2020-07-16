New Delhi: As heavy rains continued to lash many parts of the city for the third consecutive day, a portion of Bhanushali building in Fort area collapsed on Thursday. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Warning Status Upgraded From Orange to Red | Check IMD's Rainfall Warning For Various Places in Maharashtra

As per initial reports, half the ground floor and upper five floors of the building had already collapsed. People present at the time of the incident said that nobody is trapped inside the debris. Also Read - Angry Mumbai Woman Climbs on Her Cheating Husband's SUV, Disrupts Traffic | WATCH

However, 4 fire tenders have rushed to the spot for search and rescue operation. Besides, two rescue vans, and 10 ambulances are also present on the spot along with 6 JCBs and 50 labourers to clear the debris.

No injury or loss of life has been reported so far from the incident. According to media reports, a part of Bhanushali Building on Mint Road near Lucky House in Fort area collapsed at around 4:43 PM.