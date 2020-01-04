New Delhi: Five people have been injured and several others feared trapped after a portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building collapsed on Saturday evening. A railway rescue team and police have reached the spot.

Speaking to reporters, an Eastern Railway official said that the portion of the station building at Bardhaman collapsed at 8.10 PM.

Construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place, stated another official.

The railways has also ordered an inquiry to know the cause of the mishap. “I can’t say at this stage whether there was any shortcoming in maintenance. That can only be said once the enquiry is over. Our priority now is to undertake rescue,” another official said, adding there was no impact on train movement.

“There is no problem in the platform portion. We have already opened an alternate way for entry and exit of passengers,” said Divisional Railway Manager (Howrah) Isha Khan.

Bardhaman Railway Station, located about 95 km from Kolkata, is on the busy Howrah-New Delhi line.