Portion Of Road On Flyover Collapses In Gurugram, Dushyant Chautala Calls It ‘Natural Phenomenon’

The construction of the elevated flyover on Sohna Road was started in the year 2019 and completed in 2021. The flyover was opened to the general public in 2022.

Gurugram: Following the collapse of a portion of the road on an elevated flyover in Haryana’s Gurugram, State Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala made a bizarre statement that it was a “natural phenomenon”.

“The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will answer on the collapse. However, it was a natural phenomenon, there was no man-made fault,” Chautala told reporters.

#WATCH | Haryana: A portion of a road caved in on a Gurugram flyover. (25.12) pic.twitter.com/KRPqQ8UYpK — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

Heaping praise on the BJP-led state government, he said, “For the first time in Haryana’s history, Rs 4,000 crores have been allotted for the development of road and the government is focussing on rural connectivity under the central government’s the ‘PM Gramin Sadak’ scheme. This is an example of good governance.”

