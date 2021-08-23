Kanpur: The possibility of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India is now negligible, claimed Senior Scientist, IIT Kanpur, Prof Manindra Aggarwal. The IIT Professor released his new study based on his mathematical ‘model formula’, saying that the COVID-19 vaccination drive has further reduced the risk of a third wave.Also Read - Third Wave of COVID-19 Could Peak in October, Pediatric Facilities Inadequate: MHA Panel to PMO | Read Details

“The vaccination has ensured the reduction in the infection to a great extent. He said that states like UP, Bihar, Delhi are on the way to become almost infection free. However, the active cases in the country will remain close to 15,000 till the month of October as there will be infection in the Northeastern states and also Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala,” he told reporters. Also Read - Should Not Let Guard Down: Maharashtra CM Warns People Against Third Wave of COVID

Prof Agarwal has predicted that by October, the number of cases in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh will reach unit digit. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona in India: 'Avoid Stepping Out of House Unless Absolutely Necessary', AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria as Festive Season Nears

Meanwhile, on Sunday, two more COVID patients in Kanpur became infection free in home isolation.

The number of new infections has been zero.

In Kanpur, 82,906 people had been infected with COVID-19 of which 80,991 patients have been cured. Among the cured patients, 69,616 found health benefits at home and only 11,375 patients got treatment in the hospital.

Chief medical officer Dr Nepal Singh said that there are only 11 active COVID cases left in the city now.

(With inputs from IANS)