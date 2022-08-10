Independence Day 2022 Latest Update: India post in a tweet has said that all post offices across the country will remain open on holidays before Independence Day 2022 to facilitate the sales and distribution of national flags under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Prior to this, the Ministry of Information had made the similar announcement last week.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Speech in English for Students - Original Speech For 15th August

The ministry had said that all the post offices across the country will remain open and be functional to support the public campaign. Moreover, the ministry said that special arrangements will be made for the sale of national flags on public holidays on August 7th, 9th, and 14th.



Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The prime objective of the campaign is to have citizens hoisting the National Flag at their homes between August 13 and 15.

In this regard, the Centre said it has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. As per the updates, the Post Offices across the country have started selling flags from August 1, 2022. Moreover, the state governments have also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags.