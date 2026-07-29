Rakhi delivery gets costlier? Speed Post new rate list to come into effect before Rakshabandhan

The Indian Postal Department will make significant changes to Speed Post services starting August 1, 2026. As part of the update, items sent through Speed Post will be divided into separate categories for documents and parcels.

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India Post has announced new Speed Post rates applicable from August 1. File image/PTI

People using Speed Post to send essential documents, financial papers, or Rakhi gifts during Raksha Bandhan should take note. The Postal Department will revise Speed Post rules and charges from August 1, 2026, bringing changes for customers.

The new Speed Post rules will bring a clearer classification system, with separate definitions for documents and parcels. The Postal Department will also roll out dedicated express delivery services promising delivery within 24 and 48 hours across six major cities.

What will be considered a document and what a parcel?

The Postal Department has classified non-commercial items as documents to make the new rules easier to understand.

Items that will be treated as documents under the revised guidelines:

Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License and Passport.

Bank passbook, cheque book, welcome kit, bank statement, credit or debit cards and insurance papers.

For Rakshabandhan, non-commercial Rakhi envelopes, small packets and greeting cards weighing up to 500 grams will be considered as documents.

Things that will be treated as parcel:

Electronic items and mobile phones.

Fabrics and readymade garments.

Gift items and other bulky goods.

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New Speed Post service

India Post is set to offer faster delivery options through its new 24 Speed Post and 48 Speed Post services. While 24 Speed Post aims to complete deliveries within 24 hours, 48 Speed Post will deliver consignments within two days.

Initially, the service will be available across six metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

New Speed Post rate list for retail customers

Starting August 1, customers using Speed Post for retail bookings will have to pay charges based on the distance, weight of the item, and selected delivery service. GST will be added separately to the applicable charges.

Normal Speed Post charges upto 50 grams will cost Rs 38 per article locally while within the country it will cost Rs 94 per article. Meanwhile, the rates will be determined by weight of the article. While articles between 51 and 250 grams will cost between Rs 118 and Rs 154 per article, articles weighing between 251 and 500 grams will cost around Rs 140 to Rs 186 article.

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Express 48 Speed Post charges

Retail customers using the 48 Speed Post service will have to pay between Rs 61 and Rs 121 per item, depending on the applicable category. The Postal Department has also announced special tariff rates for commercial and bulk mail customers.

While 24-hr Speed Post will cost Rs 38 to Rs 100 per article, 48-hr Speed Post will cost Rs 48 to Rs 72 per article.