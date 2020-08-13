New Delhi: After returning to the Congress fold, Sachin Pilot is going to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today for the first time face to face at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet at 5 PM. Also Read - 'Forgive-Forget And Move Forward': Ashok Gehlot Reiterates After Pilot-Congress Patch up in Rajasthan

As per reports, Pilot has been invited to the CLP meet called by Gehlot at his residence in Jaipur at 5 PM today.

Gehlot will meet Pilot hours after he tweeted that whatever was the misunderstanding in the Congress party, it should be forgiven and forgotten for moving forward.

“Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in the last one month, we need to forgive and forget in the interest of the country, the state, the people and in the interest of democracy,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

Rajasthan: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur at 5 pm today. State Assembly session is scheduled to convene from tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

“We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive and forget and move forward,” he wrote on Twitter.

The political crisis that continued for more than a month in Rajasthan seemed to have ended with Pilot and his supporting MLAs returning to the Congress fold this week.

The crisis came to an end after Pilot met top Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital with the parry assuring him that all his concerns will be addressed.

Notably, the Assembly session of the state is starting from tomorrow. Ahead of the Assembly session, the dissidents MLAs have reached Jaipur on Monday. The MLAs in the Gehlot camp were on Wednesday also flown back to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, where they were together at another hotel. The MLAs mostly from the Congress and some allies are expected to attend the assembly session on August 14.