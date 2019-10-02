New Delhi: The Uzbekistan Post Association has partnered with the ministery for development of information technologies and communications to issue a postage stamp on the occasion of the 150the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

According to reports, the stamp has been made in the form of a postal block and has “150the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi” inscribed on the block in Uzbek and English. Each stamp costs around Rs 47 and around 5,000 copies are being circulated. The stamp bearing the image of the Mahatma with the backdrop of Indian historic monuments was designed by Sulaimonova U and the image was sketched by Farmonova S, said a Hindu report.

Turkey Post, too, issued a commemorative stamp of the occasion of 150 years of Gandhi Jayanti.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and later declare the country open defecation-free. Several events have been organised in the city and in other parts of Gujarat on Wednesday as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi’s birth anniversary. As this also marks five years of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, plogging run — jogging while picking up litter from the streets — will be organised at various parts of the country.

On this Gandhi Jayanti let us collectively pledge to honor the Mahatma by working together to realize his vision for an India that is inclusive, harmonious clean and prosperous.#Mahatma150 #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150 #Gandhi150 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2019

The government is also expected to announce a ban on single-use plastic to pave the way for the country to become free of it by 2022.

The Consulate General in New York would hold a celebration at Union Square to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi.

Over 10,000 students will assemble their own solar lamps and light them together to commemorate the anniversary at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, as part of the Global Student Solar Assembly and an attempt to enter the Guinness Book world record.