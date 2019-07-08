Bhopal: After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress leader and former Member of Parliament from Guna Lok Sabha Constituency, resigned from the post of National General Secretary, a poster was visible outside the office of Pradesh Congress Committee with an appeal to Rahul Gandhi.

The appeal was made on the behalf of all workers of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee to make Scindia next Party President.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi had earlier denied his involvement in the selection of Party president.

“Many of my colleagues suggested that I nominate the next Congress President. While it is important for someone to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person,” he said in an open letter.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

“Immediately after resigning I suggested to my colleagues in the Congress Working Committee that the way forward would be to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new Party president,” the letter read.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday that he had submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi after accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability.

“I am not a leader who gives orders to others. I think when there is a responsibility, there comes accountability as well. Even I am responsible if performance isn’t good and therefore, I took the decision to resign,” said Scindia.

The resignation came after a day reports suggested that Scindia and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister were the front runners for the Congress president post.