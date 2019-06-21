New Delhi: In midst of rising death toll in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), and politicians being followed and questioned, posters have now come up asking the whereabouts of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The posters in Hindi read, “Missing, missing, missing, missing. Whosoever finds RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,100. He has been missing since the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced.”

The poster is undersigned by one Tamanna Hashmi, who has also given his mobile number at the lower end of the poster.

Bihar: Poster announcing a reward of Rs 5100 for the person who finds Tejashwi Yadav, seen in Muzaffarpur. pic.twitter.com/1gO6CUc5J6 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Only days ago a senior party leader was quizzed by news agency ANI reporters on Tejashwi Yadav’s absence in middle of crisis enveloping in the state, to which he had replied, “I don’t know exactly where is he, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it.” (The leader here is Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.)

As many as 159 children have died due to AES in Bihar in the past one month.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that several teams of experts and at least eight Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances have been deployed at encephalitis-affected areas.

He also said, “ICMR team of experts has been deployed at SKMCH hospital, Muzaffarpur for making the virology lab operational at the earliest. The multi-disciplinary team deployed earlier is reviewing all the case records of AES patients, admitted and treated in 2019.”

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister CP Thakur urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, where more and more children are dying od AES.

In a letter to Modi, Thakur, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, requested him to visit the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) to take the stock of the situation and also appealed for financial help to the victims’ families.

Doctors and health officials have different views on the factors behind AES epidemic and the cause of the deaths. This confusion has further complicated the process to combat or control the seasonal outbreak of AES, which has been recurring every year.

Earlier this week, Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar publicly admitted that even the government is unclear about what exactly was causing the AES outbreak, which has been recorded regularly in Muzaffarpur since 1995. “We are still not aware if the disease is caused due to some virus, bacteria, toxin effect due to the consumption of litchi, malnourishment or due to environmental conditions such as high temperature and humidity,” he said.

With IANS inputs