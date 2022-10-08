Gujarat posters: Posters with anti-Hindu slogans appeared on the streets of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot on Saturday. Arvind Kejriwal is shown wearing a Muslim cap in these posters. It is written on one of the posters – I consider Hinduism to be madness. At the same time, it is written on the second poster – I do not consider Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, and Krishna to be Gods.Also Read - 1000+ EV Charging Points In Delhi In Less Than Year. Why It's Significant

These posters are said to have been placed to protest the statement given by Delhi's AAP government minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on conversion. Rajendra Pal Gautam is accused of taking an oath not to believe in Hindu gods and goddesses at the initiation program of Buddhism in Delhi. The initiation program was organized by Jai Bhim Mission on Wednesday and was attended by more than 10 thousand people. On Friday, BJP MP from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari shared the video of Minister Rajendra Pal, after which the matter became controversial.

It is not yet known who put up such posters in the cities of Gujarat. However, the posters were later removed from Rajkot. Till now AAP was campaigning vigorously in Gujarat. During this, a political war started between the BJP and AAP over these posters.